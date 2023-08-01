Toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours

File - The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a day care center in...
File - The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a day care center in Smithtown on Long Island on Monday and went to work, leaving the girl in a car seat inside a Jeep Cherokee, Suffolk County police said in a news release.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:53 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A 14-month-old girl died after her grandmother left her unattended in a hot car in New York for eight hours, police said.

The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a day care center in Smithtown on Long Island on Monday and went to work, leaving the girl in a car seat inside a Jeep Cherokee, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Eight hours later, the grandmother went to pick the girl up at the day care center and realized she had left her in the car, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The death is under investigation and no criminal charges have been filed.

About 40 children die of heatstroke in the United States every year after being left or becoming trapped in a car, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The majority of cases happen when a parent or caregiver forgets that the child is in the car.

Monday’s high temperature in Smithtown was 83 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius), but temperatures inside a car can reach much higher.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by the National Park Service Mojave National Preserve, the York fire...
Officials say York Fire started on private land within Mojave National Preserve; Smoke seen in Las Vegas Valley
Bojangles announces expansion to Las Vegas with 20 new restaurants
Bojangles expanding to Las Vegas with opening of 20 restaurants
The York Fire is currently at 70,000 acres and 0% containment.
York Fire crosses state line from California into Nevada
Body of suspected drowned swimmer recovered at Lake Mead
Coroner IDs man who drowned at Lake Mead over the weekend
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say 28-year-old motorcyclist killed in fiery Monday morning crash

Latest News

FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
$1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing offers shot at 6th largest prize ever
FILE - This July 1, 2018 file photo shows The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
MGM Resorts announces date for Cosmopolitan to join rewards program
Ethan Crumbley is escorted into court, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland...
Oxford school shooter was ‘feral child’ abandoned by parents, defense psychologist says
This booking image provided by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office shows Rex Heuermann, a Long...
Prosecutors in Gilgo Beach killings are giving Rex Heuermann’s defense a vast trove of evidence
FILE - Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a...
Michigan prosecutors charge Trump allies in felonies involving voting machines, illegal ‘testing’