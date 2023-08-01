Silver Knights announce ‘Theme Knights,’ 10-game ticket package

The Henderson Silver Knights announced a ten-game ticket package
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:54 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Silver Knights announced multiple “Theme Knights” for the 2023-24 regular season.

According to a media release from the team, the calendar will feature 11 Theme Knights, seven of which will include themed jerseys. Those are: include: Nevada Day, Military Appreciation Knight, Lucky Launch, Las Vegas Thunder Knight, Cancer Awareness Knight, Star Wars Knight, and Donate Life Knight.

Fans also have the opportunity to purchase the Town Crier 10 Pack, a special ticket offer to join in on the fun at Theme Knights. Town Crier 10 Pack games include: Opening Knight, Military Appreciation Knight, Hispanic Heritage Knight, Harold’s Hockey Tonk, Lucky Launch, Las Vegas Thunder Knight, Cancer Awareness Knight, Star Wars Knight, Donate Life Knight, and Fan Appreciation Knight. Pricing starts at just $32 per seat per game, and all partial plan memberships purchased by Friday, Aug. 4 will include tickets to the IFL National Championship game on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 1:00 p.m.

More information, including dates for each of the Theme Knights, is available here.

