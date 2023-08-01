‘Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite’ interactive live stage show coming to Las Vegas Valley

THE PAW PATROL® ARE CALLING ALL HEROES IN NICKELODEON AND VSTAR’S ALL-NEW LIVE SHOW PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE”(PRNewswire)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:27 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group on Tuesday announced that the new interactive live stage show show, “Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite,” will visit the Las Vegas Valley in December.

According to a news release, “Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite” will be held at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson Dec. 15-17.

“This brand-new production is an interactive live stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups as honorary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time,” the companies described in the release.

The show schedule for “Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite” is as follows:

Friday, December 15 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m.

Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m.

Developers say the show “follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It’s up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO!” 

Tickets for all five performances will go on sale Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. and may be purchased at www.pawpatrollive.com.

