One dead, 8 flown to hospitals after Grand Canyon bus rollover

By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:16 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead and eight others were flown to hospitals after a bus rollover at the Grand Canyon on Tuesday morning.

According to a media release from Hualapai Emergency Operations, the bus rollover happened at approximately 9:50 a.m. within the Grand Canyon Resort Corp Circle in Terminal 1 at Grand Canyon West. Hualapai Emergency Services, Grand Canyon West Air Rescue Fire, Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire Department, Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire Department, AMR ambulances, Bullhead Fire Department and five medical flight agencies responded to the scene.

57 people were involved in the rollover. In addition to the eight flown to hospitals, those with noncritical injuries were taken by ground transportation.

The Hualapai Nation Police Department and Arizona DPS are handling the fatality investigation.

