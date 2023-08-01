NDOT postpones full closures of I-15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation announced that the planned overnight closures of northbound I-15 in the Las Vegas resort corridor for this week have been postponed.

According to an NDOT media release, the closures, initially scheduled for the nights of Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 between Russell Rd and Flamingo Rd, were intended to facilitate the placement of girders for the new Tropicana Ave. bridge over I-15. A new date for completing this work has not yet been determined.

New overnight restrictions are as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Thursday:

Northbound I-15 reduced to two lanes between Russell Rd and Harmon Rd.

Southbound I-15 reduced to three lanes between Flamingo Rd and Russell Rd.

Thursday, Aug. 3 at 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Friday:

Northbound I-15 reduced to two lanes between I-215 and Harmon.

The I-15/Tropicana project, which began in May 2022, is expected to continue until early 2025. For more comprehensive details about the project, including progress photos and schedule descriptions, interested parties can visit the project’s official website at www.i15trop.com or access information through the dedicated “I-15 Trop” mobile app.

