Motorcyclist injured in east Last Vegas crash

Motorcycle crash near Nellis and Philadelphia in Las Vegas
Motorcycle crash near Nellis and Philadelphia in Las Vegas(FOX5)
By Mark Rosenberg
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:23 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is reporting a motorcycle crash on the east side of Las Vegas Monday evening.

Police say a sedan collided with a motorcycle near the intersection of Nellis Blvd. and Philadelphia Ave. at 9:15 p.m.

The motorcyclist has been transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Southbound Nellis Blvd. is closed while police investigate this crash.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The York Fire is currently at 70,000 acres and 0% containment.
York Fire crosses state line from California into Nevada
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say 28-year-old motorcyclist killed in fiery Monday morning crash
In this photo provided by the National Park Service Mojave National Preserve, the York fire...
Officials say York Fire started on private land within Mojave National Preserve; Smoke seen in Las Vegas Valley
Body of suspected drowned swimmer recovered at Lake Mead
Coroner IDs man who drowned at Lake Mead over the weekend
Bojangles announces expansion to Las Vegas with 20 new restaurants
Bojangles expanding to Las Vegas with opening of 20 restaurants

Latest News

For almost 60 years, the Commercial Center located on Sahara Ave. has been home to an...
Historic Las Vegas Commercial Center business shares its plans for opening
As the York fire continues to burn, thousands of Joshua trees are being threatened by the...
York wildfire threatens Joshua trees in California, Nevada
Cyanobacteria attached to the side of the river in Zion. Note the yellow/brown color and vein...
Toxic bacteria found in Zion National Park, NPS says
On Monday, the Clark County School District filed a complaint in District Court for an...
CCSD ‘forced to take legal action’ due to CCEA’s threat of strike