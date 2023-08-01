Motorcyclist injured in east Last Vegas crash
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:23 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is reporting a motorcycle crash on the east side of Las Vegas Monday evening.
Police say a sedan collided with a motorcycle near the intersection of Nellis Blvd. and Philadelphia Ave. at 9:15 p.m.
The motorcyclist has been transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Southbound Nellis Blvd. is closed while police investigate this crash.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.