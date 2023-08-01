MGM Resorts announces date for Cosmopolitan to join rewards program

FILE - This July 1, 2018 file photo shows The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts announced that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will transfer to the MGM Rewards program early next year.

According to a media release, Cosmopolitan will join the program on February 1, 2024.

“Welcoming The Cosmopolitan into MGM Rewards is an important and exciting milestone in the evolution of our loyalty program experience,” said Steve Zanella, Chief Commercial Officer for MGM Resorts. “The Cosmopolitan will add an entirely new set of ways for gaming and non-gaming customers to enjoy all of the unforgettable, exceptional moments MGM Resorts and Las Vegas have to offer.”

MGM Rewards said it “is committed to ensuring a seamless transition.” Members of Identity, Cosmopolitan’s current rewards program, will receive communications prior to the integration with detailed information about the transition to MGM Rewards. It added that Identity members may continue to play and earn with Identity and their earnings will be recognized when determining their MGM Rewards Tier Status in 2024.

All Identity Points will carry over to their membership with MGM Rewards consistent with the program rules, MGM noted. Combined Tier Credits will be used to determine Tier Status with MGM Rewards.

Beginning in February with the program’s integration, all MGM Rewards members will have the ability to earn and use MGM Rewards Points, Slot Dollars and Tier Credits across their experiences at The Cosmopolitan, including the resort’s accommodations, dining, entertainment, slots and table games.

