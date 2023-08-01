Man treated for heat illness after illegal off-road driving in Death Valley

A vehicle became stuck in the mud after illegally driving off-road in Death Valley
A vehicle became stuck in the mud after illegally driving off-road in Death Valley(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:09 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people got lost driving in Death Valley National Park on July 4, resulting in one of them being taken to a hospital for heat illness.

According to a media release, the two men got their vehicle stuck in a salt flat after driving illegally almost a mile off-road. A towing service removed the vehicle on July 27, using a skid steer to minimize additional off-road damage.

The park visitors reportedly got lost while navigating by GPS, taking a wrong turn and then driving back and forth on a gravel road for about three hours. Around midnight, they became concerned about running out of gas and decided to drive directly across the salt flat. Driving off-road is illegal in Death Valley National Park.

Their vehicle got stuck in mud 0.9 miles after they left the road. They then walked about a mile to Badwater Road, then 12 miles north along the paved road. The pair split up around 3:00 am. One man walked another 6 miles north and was picked up by other park visitors around 8:00 am. They drove him to Furnace Creek, where he was able to call for help.

A skid steer prepares to remove a vehicle stuck in Death Valley
A skid steer prepares to remove a vehicle stuck in Death Valley(FOX5)

The same family that picked up the first man returned to pick up the second man, who had symptoms of heat illness and was transported by ambulance to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump. The lowest temperature that evening was 90°F.

The men were issued a mandatory court appearance for illegal off-road driving and the resulting damage to the park. Charges and fines are pending.

“Death Valley is an awe-inspiring place that demands our utmost respect and preparedness,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds “We urge visitors to exercise caution and adhere to park rules. Don’t drive off established roads; this damages the environment and can turn deadly.”

Vehicles that drive off-road in Death Valley can harm plants and animals, such as the desert tortoise, and often leave tracks that can scar the desert for decades. There is no cell phone service in most of the park.

For more information on how to safely visit Death Valley National Park, go to www.nps.gov/deva.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by the National Park Service Mojave National Preserve, the York fire...
Officials say York Fire started on private land within Mojave National Preserve; Smoke seen in Las Vegas Valley
Bojangles announces expansion to Las Vegas with 20 new restaurants
Bojangles expanding to Las Vegas with opening of 20 restaurants
The York Fire is currently at 70,000 acres and 0% containment.
York Fire crosses state line from California into Nevada
Body of suspected drowned swimmer recovered at Lake Mead
Coroner IDs man who drowned at Lake Mead over the weekend
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say 28-year-old motorcyclist killed in fiery Monday morning crash

Latest News

The Henderson Silver Knights announced a ten-game ticket package
Silver Knights announce ‘Theme Knights,’ 10-game ticket package
Clark County School District bus.
Check your child’s eligibility for CCSD bus rides
Major ‘Dropicana’ construction project one week away
NDOT postpones full closures of I-15
FILE - This July 1, 2018 file photo shows The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
MGM Resorts announces date for Cosmopolitan to join rewards program