Man treated for heat illness after illegal off-road driving in Death Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people got lost driving in Death Valley National Park on July 4, resulting in one of them being taken to a hospital for heat illness.

According to a media release, the two men got their vehicle stuck in a salt flat after driving illegally almost a mile off-road. A towing service removed the vehicle on July 27, using a skid steer to minimize additional off-road damage.

The park visitors reportedly got lost while navigating by GPS, taking a wrong turn and then driving back and forth on a gravel road for about three hours. Around midnight, they became concerned about running out of gas and decided to drive directly across the salt flat. Driving off-road is illegal in Death Valley National Park.

Their vehicle got stuck in mud 0.9 miles after they left the road. They then walked about a mile to Badwater Road, then 12 miles north along the paved road. The pair split up around 3:00 am. One man walked another 6 miles north and was picked up by other park visitors around 8:00 am. They drove him to Furnace Creek, where he was able to call for help.

A skid steer prepares to remove a vehicle stuck in Death Valley (FOX5)

The same family that picked up the first man returned to pick up the second man, who had symptoms of heat illness and was transported by ambulance to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump. The lowest temperature that evening was 90°F.

The men were issued a mandatory court appearance for illegal off-road driving and the resulting damage to the park. Charges and fines are pending.

“Death Valley is an awe-inspiring place that demands our utmost respect and preparedness,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds “We urge visitors to exercise caution and adhere to park rules. Don’t drive off established roads; this damages the environment and can turn deadly.”

Vehicles that drive off-road in Death Valley can harm plants and animals, such as the desert tortoise, and often leave tracks that can scar the desert for decades. There is no cell phone service in most of the park.

For more information on how to safely visit Death Valley National Park, go to www.nps.gov/deva.

