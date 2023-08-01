Las Vegas police investigate after couple killed in suspected murder-suicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a couple was killed in a suspected murder-suicide on Monday in the west valley.

According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 2800 block of Crown Ridge Drive regarding a welfare check at about 12:55 p.m. on Monday.

LVMPD says arriving officers located an unresponsive male and female inside of the home. Medical personnel responded and pronounced both individuals deceased at the scene, police said.

Through the course of the investigation, Las Vegas police said homicide detectives determined that the male shot his wife and then himself.

The identification of the couple, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

