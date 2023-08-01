Former Las Vegas Raider Damon Arnette reaches plea deal for assault

Damon Arnette
Damon Arnette(LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A plea deal has been reached in the case of a former Las Vegas Raiders player accused of pulling a gun on a valet in 2022.

Damon Arnette, who also formerly played for the Kansas City Chiefs and was a first-round pick in the 2020 draft, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.

His attorney, Ross Goodman, told FOX5 Tuesday that Arnette pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges of assault and drawing a deadly weapon. He will be fined $2,000 and perform 50 hours of community service.

“Contrary to earlier media reports, the evidence did not show Damon ‘pointed a gun at a valet attendant’, ‘took his keys’ and ‘fled.’ Instead, grand jury testimony confirmed the firearm was visible in his waistband and not concealed and that Damon stood behind the open driver-side door to put the gun away which took about 36 seconds.  In the next 20 minutes, Damon was interacting with everyone before recovering the lost ticket in a trash can after which the valet released the car,” Goodman stated.

He added that Arnette “is happy to put this matter behind him with a misdemeanor disposition and is ready to return to the NFL.”

Arnette was released by the Raiders in November 2021.

