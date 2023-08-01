Forecast Outlook - 08/01/23

Beneficial showers and thunderstorms have started early this morning for Southern Nevada and the Valley. Heavy downpours and localized flooding is being reported throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

With the moisture and thunderstorms, high temperatures on Tuesday will only be in the mid to upper 90s. The pattern continues on Wednesday, with off-and-on showers and thunderstorms in the area.

Drier air starts to work back into Southern Nevada on Thursday. This will keep most of the storms confined to the mountains. More sunshine is forecast through the rest of the week with high temperatures back in the 105° to 110° range this weekend. We’ll continue to monitor the potential for more haze as long as the York Fire continues to burn.

