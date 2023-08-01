Forecast Outlook - 08/01/23

Widespread Showers and Thunderstorms Tuesday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:39 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beneficial showers and thunderstorms have started early this morning for Southern Nevada and the Valley. Heavy downpours and localized flooding is being reported throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

With the moisture and thunderstorms, high temperatures on Tuesday will only be in the mid to upper 90s. The pattern continues on Wednesday, with off-and-on showers and thunderstorms in the area.

Drier air starts to work back into Southern Nevada on Thursday. This will keep most of the storms confined to the mountains. More sunshine is forecast through the rest of the week with high temperatures back in the 105° to 110° range this weekend. We’ll continue to monitor the potential for more haze as long as the York Fire continues to burn.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by the National Park Service Mojave National Preserve, the York fire...
Officials say York Fire started on private land within Mojave National Preserve; Smoke seen in Las Vegas Valley
Body of suspected drowned swimmer recovered at Lake Mead
Coroner IDs man who drowned at Lake Mead over the weekend
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say 28-year-old motorcyclist killed in fiery Monday morning crash
Bojangles announces expansion to Las Vegas with 20 new restaurants
Bojangles expanding to Las Vegas with opening of 20 restaurants
The York Fire is currently at 70,000 acres and 0% containment.
York Fire crosses state line from California into Nevada

Latest News

Tuesday, August 1, Las Vegas AM weather update
Tuesday, August 1, Las Vegas AM weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 07/31/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-7/30/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-7/30/23