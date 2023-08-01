Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas tests marquee lighting ahead of official debut

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking another step toward opening its doors, Station Casinos’ Durango Casino & Resort will soon officially debut its marquee.

According to a news release, on Wednesday, the new resort property in the southwest Las Vegas Valley will light its 130-foot-tall marquee at dusk.

Station Casinos says that Durango Casino & Resort’s double-sided display is 60 feet high and 55 feet wide, with the marquee featuring high-resolution technology with over six million color LED pixels.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s debut, crews on Monday started testing the electronic marquee by displaying various messages viewable that are viewable to those passing by.

The property, which is expected to open this fall, will feature over 200 hotel rooms, convention, meeting spaces, a resort pool with cabanas, outdoor social areas and free parking. According to the company, Durango will feature 15 restaurants, including four signature outlets and a food hall.

