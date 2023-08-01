Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas tests marquee lighting ahead of official debut

Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas tests marquee lighting ahead of official debut
Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas tests marquee lighting ahead of official debut(Station Casinos)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:18 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking another step toward opening its doors, Station Casinos’ Durango Casino & Resort will soon officially debut its marquee.

According to a news release, on Wednesday, the new resort property in the southwest Las Vegas Valley will light its 130-foot-tall marquee at dusk.

Station Casinos says that Durango Casino & Resort’s double-sided display is 60 feet high and 55 feet wide, with the marquee featuring high-resolution technology with over six million color LED pixels.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s debut, crews on Monday started testing the electronic marquee by displaying various messages viewable that are viewable to those passing by.

The property, which is expected to open this fall, will feature over 200 hotel rooms, convention, meeting spaces, a resort pool with cabanas, outdoor social areas and free parking. According to the company, Durango will feature 15 restaurants, including four signature outlets and a food hall.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by the National Park Service Mojave National Preserve, the York fire...
Officials say York Fire started on private land within Mojave National Preserve; Smoke seen in Las Vegas Valley
Body of suspected drowned swimmer recovered at Lake Mead
Coroner IDs man who drowned at Lake Mead over the weekend
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say 28-year-old motorcyclist killed in fiery Monday morning crash
Bojangles announces expansion to Las Vegas with 20 new restaurants
Bojangles expanding to Las Vegas with opening of 20 restaurants
The York Fire is currently at 70,000 acres and 0% containment.
York Fire crosses state line from California into Nevada

Latest News

Flames rise from the York Fire on Ivanpah Rd. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the Mojave National...
Crews are battling ‘fire whirls’ in California’s Mojave Desert as wildfire crossed into Nevada
FILE - Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) interviews after being selected as...
Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas to feature kids-centric presentation on Nickelodeon
Motorcycle crash near Nellis and Philadelphia in Las Vegas
Motorcyclist injured in east Last Vegas crash
For almost 60 years, the Commercial Center located on Sahara Ave. has been home to an...
Historic Las Vegas Commercial Center business shares its plans for opening