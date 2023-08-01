Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns near Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man has suffered serious injuries after the dump truck he was driving overturned Tuesday afternoon.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to the area of US 95 and Lee Canyon to a reported crash.

They determined a dump truck had lost its brakes coming down Lee Canyon, causing it to overturn on US 95 and crash into the center median.

The driver, described as an adult male, was taken by an air unit to UMC trauma with reported serious injuries.

Travel lanes have since reopened.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.