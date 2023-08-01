Dead fish continue to populate Scottsdale waters

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -The stench of dead fish in the July heat is not ideal for a golf course or a park. But it’s happening in some areas of Scottsdale for the second straight year.

While many of these fish have already been removed from various bodies of water, they’re still making life difficult for others. “It’s kind of like one of those you don’t expect it situations,” Scottsdale resident Roger Turek said. “And you’re like, what the heck happened here?”

On Friday, near the Continental Golf Course in Scottsdale and a few miles down the road at El Dorado Park Pond, hundreds if not thousands of dead fish of all sizes took over the water due to monsoon storms replacing clean water with sediment-filled water that makes it hard for the fish to breathe. “We had documented that the oxygen levels in that particular pond were zero,” Arizona Game and Fish’s Scott Gurtin said. “Like there was no oxygen.”

Gurtin says that dirty water is also hot water, about 91 degrees. “It’s too warm for the lake to hold sufficient oxygen for the fish as well as breaking down those organics and things,” he said. “Unfortunately, it killed a lot of the different species that were in there.”

Days later, El Dorado Park Pond is nearly spotless. But over by Turek’s condo, dead fish are still there. “After the last couple of days, the smell’s gotten a lot worse,” he said. “And you see some of the fish all chewed up, and some of them are disintegrating.”

Gurtin says while unlikely; he has seen examples of bird diseases where ducks or other waterfowl have died from the bacteria these dead fish produce.

Turek’s reached out to the Continental Golf Course to remove the remaining dead fish by his condo but doesn’t know if they’ve done that yet. In the meantime, he’s not taking any chances when it comes to walking his dog near the dead fish-infested water. “Let’s just make sure we get it cleaned up and it’s safe for everybody,” he said.

Arizona’s Family contacted Continental Golf Course to ask about their dead fish removal process but never got a response back.

