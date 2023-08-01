Dead fish continue to populate Scottsdale waters

Dead fish of all sizes took over the water due to monsoon storms replacing clean water with sediment-filled water that makes it hard for the fish to breathe.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:33 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -The stench of dead fish in the July heat is not ideal for a golf course or a park. But it’s happening in some areas of Scottsdale for the second straight year.

While many of these fish have already been removed from various bodies of water, they’re still making life difficult for others. “It’s kind of like one of those you don’t expect it situations,” Scottsdale resident Roger Turek said. “And you’re like, what the heck happened here?”

On Friday, near the Continental Golf Course in Scottsdale and a few miles down the road at El Dorado Park Pond, hundreds if not thousands of dead fish of all sizes took over the water due to monsoon storms replacing clean water with sediment-filled water that makes it hard for the fish to breathe. “We had documented that the oxygen levels in that particular pond were zero,” Arizona Game and Fish’s Scott Gurtin said. “Like there was no oxygen.”

Gurtin says that dirty water is also hot water, about 91 degrees. “It’s too warm for the lake to hold sufficient oxygen for the fish as well as breaking down those organics and things,” he said. “Unfortunately, it killed a lot of the different species that were in there.”

Days later, El Dorado Park Pond is nearly spotless. But over by Turek’s condo, dead fish are still there. “After the last couple of days, the smell’s gotten a lot worse,” he said. “And you see some of the fish all chewed up, and some of them are disintegrating.”

Gurtin says while unlikely; he has seen examples of bird diseases where ducks or other waterfowl have died from the bacteria these dead fish produce.

Turek’s reached out to the Continental Golf Course to remove the remaining dead fish by his condo but doesn’t know if they’ve done that yet. In the meantime, he’s not taking any chances when it comes to walking his dog near the dead fish-infested water. “Let’s just make sure we get it cleaned up and it’s safe for everybody,” he said.

Arizona’s Family contacted Continental Golf Course to ask about their dead fish removal process but never got a response back.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by the National Park Service Mojave National Preserve, the York fire...
Officials say York Fire started on private land within Mojave National Preserve; Smoke seen in Las Vegas Valley
Bojangles announces expansion to Las Vegas with 20 new restaurants
Bojangles expanding to Las Vegas with opening of 20 restaurants
The York Fire is currently at 70,000 acres and 0% containment.
York Fire crosses state line from California into Nevada
Body of suspected drowned swimmer recovered at Lake Mead
Coroner IDs man who drowned at Lake Mead over the weekend
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say 28-year-old motorcyclist killed in fiery Monday morning crash

Latest News

The Henderson Silver Knights announced a ten-game ticket package
Silver Knights announce ‘Theme Knights,’ 10-game ticket package
A vehicle became stuck in the mud after illegally driving off-road in Death Valley
Man treated for heat illness after illegal off-road driving in Death Valley
Clark County School District bus.
Check your child’s eligibility for CCSD bus rides
Major ‘Dropicana’ construction project one week away
NDOT postpones full closures of I-15
FILE - This July 1, 2018 file photo shows The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
MGM Resorts announces date for Cosmopolitan to join rewards program