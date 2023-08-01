Check your child’s eligibility for CCSD bus rides

Clark County School District bus.
Clark County School District bus.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Parents and guardians wishing to have their children ride the bus for CCSD should check their eligibility and register them ahead of time.

“Effective Monday, August 7, 2022, designated high school students will begin to utilize the RTC transit system in lieu of CCSD transportation services,” the district said in a letter to parents on July 26.

Make sure your kids are registered for school ahead of CCSD’s first day

You can check the eligibility of your student online, as well, by entering your address here.

For high school students to use the RTC on the first day of school, they should also fill out the registration form. Students who don’t have access to a mobile phone will receive a paper pass on the first day of school.

There are also a series of maps for each school and the bus route associated with it online and when they pick up students in the morning.

Classes begin Aug. 7.

