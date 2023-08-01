Cedar Point reveals worlds tallest, fastest triple-launch coaster replacing Top Thrill Dragster

(Cedar Point)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:56 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WILX) - Cedar Point unveiled a new roller coaster early Tuesday morning.

Cedar Point said the new ride, “Top Thrill 2,″ will be the tallest and fastest triple-launch coaster in the world.

The ride will include two towers rising 420 feet in the air reaching speeds of over 100 mph.

The ride will replace Top Thrill Dragster, which has since been retired after a piece of the coaster flew off and hit a Michigan woman in the head.

The ride will debut in 2024.

