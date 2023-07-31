York Fire crosses state line from California into Nevada

The York Fire is currently at 70,000 acres and 0% containment.
The York Fire is currently at 70,000 acres and 0% containment.(kvvu)
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:53 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The York Fire has crossed the state line from California into Nevada, according to a 3:30 p.m. update Sunday from the National Park Service.

As of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the York Fire had burned 70,000 acres with no containment.

The York Fire started Friday in the Mojave National Preserve in San Bernadino County, California.

Park rangers said dry brush and high winds are fueling the flames.

Nevada State Police have closed State Road-164 and US-95 in Searchlight due to hazardous conditions.

The Clark County Fire Department set up a mobile command near Searchlight and Nipton, ready to protect residents in those areas. A Clark County spokesperson Sunday night said at this time, the fire is burning in a desert area of Nevada, and residential areas are still some ways away.

Smoke from the York Fire has drifted into Southern Nevada. Sunday night, air quality in some areas of Clark County were listed as “unhealthy.”

No evacuations orders are in place.

