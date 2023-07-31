SlamBall back in Las Vegas after 20-year hiatus

SlamBall returns to Las Vegas
SlamBall returns to Las Vegas(FOX5)
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is quickly becoming a big sports town and a new league is getting in on the action.

SlamBall is a sport that combines elements of basketball, football, and gymnastics, as players jump on trampolines and shoot into basketball hoops with their own special flair.

Pat Graves is a coach for the league and said he’s excited for people to check it out.

“It’s so fresh. It’s so new,” Graves said. “It’s something so different. They’re going to remember it. When you see someone collide with another guy, 6′8′' 255 pounds, with control and grace and elegance, these athletes are unlike any athlete in the world.”

Teams play Thursday through Sunday at the Cox Pavilion. Click here to get your tickets.

