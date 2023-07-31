Officials say York Fire started on private land within Mojave National Preserve; Smoke seen in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officials on Monday morning provided an update on the York Fire, stating that the blaze started on private land that is located within the Mojave National Preserve.

In an update shared at 8:30 a.m. Monday, officials said firefighters saw minimal fire activity Sunday night, along with some precipitation.

“This means the fire’s intensity and spread were relatively low, which could help in their containment efforts and reducing the risk to property and lives,” the update says.

On Monday, crews intend to continue their focus on containment and suppression efforts. Limited visibility due to thick smoke is a challenge the firefighters are facing, the update notes.

“With visibility up to a mile or less in some areas it has a significant implication and causes hazardous conditions, hindering firefighting operations as it affects aerial support, ground crews’ movement, and communications between firefighting units.”

The York Fire, which erupted on Friday, crossed the state line into Nevada on Sunday and sent smoke further east into the Las Vegas Valley.

As of Monday, the fire was estimated at 77,000 acres, according to the National Park Service.

As smoke continues to move into the Las Vegas Valley, the Weather Service on Sunday afternoon advised that the air quality in the city was in the “Unhealthy Category.”

The National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, San Bernadino Fire Protection District and the Clark County Fire Department are all assisting on the response.

