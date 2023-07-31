North Las Vegas police looking for assistance to ID suspect in deadly June hit-and-run

A 12-year-old girl was struck and killed by a driver in a stolen car
North Las Vegas police are looking for assistance identifying the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run
North Las Vegas police are looking for assistance identifying the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:51 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police Fatal Traffic Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a stolen vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 12-year-old girl.

According to a police report, the crash happened on June 20 at about 3:38 p.m., in the area of Belmont Street and E. Carey Avenue. The Fatal Traffic Instigators have conducted a “thorough investigation to identify and locate the responsible party.”

During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that a male of unknown race, wearing a red shirt, tan-colored shorts and white shoes, was seen getting out of the stolen 2005 black Cadillac Escalade just after the crash. That person then fled the area on foot, eastbound on Broadway Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

