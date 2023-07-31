Make sure your kids are registered for school ahead of CCSD’s first day

Classroom
Classroom(Live 5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you plan to send your child to the Clark County School District this year, make sure they are registered beforehand.

The CCSD website states a child who has attended pre-K and turns 5 years old between Aug. 2 - 7 is eligible to attend kindergarten.

Back-to-school prices higher than last year, according to projections

Kindergarten students must be five years old on or before Aug. 1.

First-graders must be 6 years old on or before Aug. 1 and have completed at least six weeks of kindergarten or have proof of completing kindergarten while being a resident of another state.

Second-grade students must be at least 7 years old on or before Aug. 1 and also have proof of finishing the first grade.

You can search for what school your child should go to by entering your address here.

Registration can be done online and is available in English and Spanish. This goes for existing students and those who are new to the district.

Classes begin Aug. 7.

