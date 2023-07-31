Las Vegas police seek suspect involved in Sunday Caesars Palace shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has asked the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a shooting at Caesars Palace on Sunday.

At about 1:50 p.m. the victim was on the sidewalk when he was confronted by a Hispanic male.

During the altercation, the suspect took out a gun and shot the victim before fleeing across Las Vegas Boulevard.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as having a thin build and was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, black pants, white and black shoes, and carrying a red and black backpack.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact CCAC Patrol Investigation detectives at 702-828-3204. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

