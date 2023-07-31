Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle Monday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Monday morning.

According to Las Vegas police, the crash occurred at about 6:51 a.m. near Rancho Drive and Coran Lane.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

According to RTC, Rancho Drive was closed in both directions from Coran Lane to Spring Road during the investigation.

No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.