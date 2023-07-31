Las Vegas police ask for assistance in search for missing woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who was last seen two and a half weeks ago.

According to a police report, Leilani Swanger was last seen on July 13 at approximately 10:11 a.m. near the 10000 block of Ruggles Mansion Ave. She was last seen wearing a pink hat, white shorts, a tye dye shirt and running shoes. Police added that she might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Swanger and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.