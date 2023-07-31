Las Vegas police arrest suspect in deadly Sahara shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting on Sahara Ave. from earlier this month.

According to a release from LVMPD, on July 7, police dispatch received a report of a shooting on the 300 block of W. Sahara Ave at approximately 5:04 p.m. Arriving officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot.

Medical personnel transported the victim to UMC Trauma where he was later pronounced dead. Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified 19-year-old Robtravion Lee as the suspect in this case. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked for open murder on July 28.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

