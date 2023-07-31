Lady Gaga to return to Las Vegas Strip with more ‘Jazz & Piano’ performances

Lady Gaga performs a medley at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Lady Gaga performs a medley at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Academy Award, Golden Globe and 13-time GRAMMY Award-winner Lady Gaga on Monday announced she will return to the Las Vegas Strip in August with more performances of her “Jazz & Piano” show.

According to a news release, Lady Gaga will perform a total of 12 shows in 2023 beginning Thursday, Aug. 31.

Live Nation says Gaga’s “Jazz & Piano” shows “celebrate her love of the Great American Songbook and also include some of her biggest hits.”

According to the release, the 2023 dates include:

Thursday, Aug. 31

September 2 – 3, 6 – 7, 9 – 10, 28, 30

October 1, 4 – 5

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. A limited number of on-stage seats also will be available. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GagaVegas.com.

