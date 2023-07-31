Historic Las Vegas Commercial Center business shares its plans for opening

An aerial shot of Commercial Center Plaza in Las Vegas
An aerial shot of Commercial Center Plaza in Las Vegas(FOX5)
By Dani Masten
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For almost 60 years, the Commercial Center located on Sahara Ave. has been home to an assortment of varied Las Vegas businesses.

There is an ongoing effort to revitalize this area and turn it into an entertainment district. One new business coming to the Commercial Center plans to open its doors by the end of this year.

Derek Stonebarger, who owns Davys and ReBAR downtown, said he is going to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to the Commercial Center that includes art, food and entertainment.

“It is historic, it is my jam, said Stonebarger. “I love old buildings and history.”

Construction is underway for Stonebarger’s new business, called Arty’s Steakhouse.

“It is an art gallery-themed steakhouse,” Stonebarger explained. “Just like my other businesses like ReBAR and Davy’s on Main Street in the Arts District, everything you see is for sale.”

He hopes people will look at Arty’s like a museum, but also a place where people can eat and drink.

“You come in here on a busy Friday or Saturday night, I plan to have a few artists here painting and just hanging out,” said Stonebarger.

Local artist Michelle Graves said Stonebarger’s concept of combining food and art will be a great addition to the commercial center.

“A new push into this next generation post-pandemic Las Vegas,” said Graves. “Where there is a little bit of history and a lot more art and a lot more focus on locals.”

The Commercial Center falls under Commissioner Tick Segerblom’s district. He said Monday that the revitalization is moving quickly as more businesses continue to move in.

“I think the county has seen how well the city of Las Vegas was able to create the Arts District, the Gateway District and seeing how it is profitable,” said Stonebarger.

Stonebarger is one step closer to opening the doors at his newest establishment.

“We need to build a full steakhouse kitchen, so there is a lot of work, but in the meantime, I hope to be open before I complete the whole kitchen, with the bars being built and the art galleries,” said Stonebarger.

Stonebarger said that by the end of this year, he plans to open the art gallery and bar every Friday and Saturday night to start, with hopes to be open 24 hours a day as a gaming steakhouse by fall of next year, when he also plans to hire over 30 employees.

