Guest wins $203K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:08 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from South Dakota won a massive jackpot over the weekend after two hours of playing poker at a Las Vegas Strip resort.

According to Caesars Entertainment, Ashwin Patel of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was visiting Las Vegas with his wife to purchase a 2018 Rolls Royce Ghost and hit the jackpot with a Royal Flush after two hours of playing at the poker table.

The company said Patel won $203,609 after hitting a mega progressive jackpot while playing Mississippi Stud poker Friday night at Caesars Palace.

Patel told the company that in the 15 years he has visited Caesars Palace, he only plays at the same poker table.

The lucky winner said plans on using the winnings to enjoy a future trip back to Caesars Palace.

