Forecast Outlook - 07/31/23

Good morning! After a weekend of smoke-filled skies and nearby thunderstorms, we’ll continue to battle bad air quality and track storms in the Las Vegas Valley through Tuesday. So far this morning, Las Vegas is seeing moderate air quality around the area.

The York Fire has been growing since last Friday and it’s currently at 70,000 acres with 0% containment. Thick smoke and bad air quality is expected to return for the Las Vegas valley through the rest of the work week.

Monsoon showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast this afternoon for Las Vegas starting up around 1-2PM. Small hail, gusty wind, lightning, and isolated heavy downpours and flash flooding should be expected throughout the day. We’ll keep the thunderstorms in the forecast through early Wednesday morning, but we begin to dry out for the rest of the work week.

Temperatures cool down below 100° on Tuesday before a slight warm up into the upcoming weekend.

