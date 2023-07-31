City of North Las Vegas to launch AI-powered translator at City Council meeting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of North Las Vegas announced that it will officially launch the use of artificial intelligence-powered translation software on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. during the City Council and Redevelopment Agency meeting.

According to a media release from the city, Wordly is an “AI-powered translation tool that will enable constituents to interact in real-time with the Mayor and City Council during public meetings.” It reportedly works by instantly capturing a speaker’s comments and sending the translation to a participant’s mobile device via text or audio, with no app download or special equipment required.

The city said that it will first introduce Spanish translation, although Wordly is equipped to interpret more than 30 languages. According to the latest U.S. census, 42% of North Las Vegas residents identify as Hispanic.

“As one of the largest minority-majority cities in America, it is important for all members of our culturally diverse community to feel that their opinions are heard, regardless of what language they speak,” said North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown. “We are proud to be the first jurisdiction in Nevada to launch a real-time, AI-powered translation service to ensure that language barriers do not hinder participation in government. Our goal is to empower our constituents to attend City Council meetings and share their thoughts and ideas directly with our city officials.”

“Growing up in North Las Vegas and being the son of Spanish-speaking immigrant parents, I understand the need for my community to connect with government officials,” said Councilman Isaac Barron. “I’m excited that constituents will be able to participate in council meetings in Spanish. We will continue to build bridges in our community, and we hope that this innovative technology will foster greater civic engagement and participation.”

To use Wordly, meeting attendees simply scan a QR code located on the agenda and posted in the council chambers. Attendees then select Spanish from the drop-down menu. If attendees would prefer to listen to the meeting, rather than read the translation on their device, they may bring a headset.

