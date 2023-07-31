City of Henderson registration for fall camps, classes, events begins tomorrow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson announced that registration for fall events, classes and activities totaling more than 2,700 options will open on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

According to a media release from the city, new activities this season include Intro to Pickleball classes where you can learn the basics of America’s fastest-growing sport, a Nevada-shaped Pizza Party where attendees can make pies to look like the Battle Born State in honor of Nevada Day, Thankful Thursdays to celebrate acts of kindness during Be Kind Month in November and dozens of other new events joining returning staples for the rest of the year.

Other returning events include the Doggie Paddle & Play Day (Sept. 22) at the Black Mountain Aquatic Center, the Water Street Jazz Series (Sept. 22-24) and the Safekey, Teen Scene and Battle Born Kids before-school and after-school programs, as well as Giant Garage Sales, Vintage Market and Craft Sales and Outdoor Swap Meets throughout the season.

Henderson will also host Halloween events throughout the month of October, such as the Little Villain’s Ball (Oct. 13), Zombie Run (Oct. 14), Pet Trick or Treat (Oct. 21), Trunk or Treat (Oct. 26) and the brand-new Teenie Weenie Halloweenie (Oct. 31).

You can look for your favorite class, workshop or event online here. You can filter your search by age, location, keyword or activity. Registration can be submitted online or in-person at any Henderson recreation center beginning Aug. 1 until programs and classes fill. If this is your first time registering online, please request a household account.

