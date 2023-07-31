City of Henderson registration for fall camps, classes, events begins tomorrow

The City of Henderson is offering a vast array of fall classes and events
The City of Henderson is offering a vast array of fall classes and events(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:04 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson announced that registration for fall events, classes and activities totaling more than 2,700 options will open on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

According to a media release from the city, new activities this season include Intro to Pickleball classes where you can learn the basics of America’s fastest-growing sport, a Nevada-shaped Pizza Party where attendees can make pies to look like the Battle Born State in honor of Nevada Day, Thankful Thursdays to celebrate acts of kindness during Be Kind Month in November and dozens of other new events joining returning staples for the rest of the year.

Other returning events include the Doggie Paddle & Play Day (Sept. 22) at the Black Mountain Aquatic Center, the Water Street Jazz Series (Sept. 22-24) and the Safekey, Teen Scene and Battle Born Kids before-school and after-school programs, as well as Giant Garage Sales, Vintage Market and Craft Sales and Outdoor Swap Meets throughout the season.

Henderson will also host Halloween events throughout the month of October, such as the Little Villain’s Ball (Oct. 13), Zombie Run (Oct. 14), Pet Trick or Treat (Oct. 21), Trunk or Treat (Oct. 26) and the brand-new Teenie Weenie Halloweenie (Oct. 31).

You can look for your favorite class, workshop or event online here. You can filter your search by age, location, keyword or activity. Registration can be submitted online or in-person at any Henderson recreation center beginning Aug. 1 until programs and classes fill. If this is your first time registering online, please request a household account.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The York Fire is currently at 70,000 acres and 0% containment.
York Fire crosses state line from California into Nevada
(MGN)
Clark County Education Association holds emergency meeting as contract negotiations continue with CCSD
An over-21 mini-golf entertainment venue called "Swingers" is coming to Mandalay Bay in 2024
‘Swingers’ adult mini-golf entertainment experience coming to Las Vegas Strip resort
Motorcycle lane-splitting is illegal in Nevada
Police explain why motorcycle lane splitting is illegal in Nevada
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas woman missing for over a week has been found

Latest News

In this Feb. 4, 2021, file photo, a man walks in front of the Circus Circus hotel and casino in...
Circus Circus Adventuredome to celebrate 30th anniversary
Body of suspected drowned swimmer recovered at Lake Mead
Body of suspected drowned swimmer recovered at Lake Mead over the weekend
Wordly is an AI-powered translation tool
City of North Las Vegas to launch AI-powered translator at City Council meeting
Classroom
Make sure your kids are registered for school ahead of CCSD’s first day
Guest wins $203K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest wins $203K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip