Circus Circus Adventuredome to celebrate 30th anniversary

In this Feb. 4, 2021, file photo, a man walks in front of the Circus Circus hotel and casino in...
In this Feb. 4, 2021, file photo, a man walks in front of the Circus Circus hotel and casino in Las Vegas.(John Locher | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:25 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circus Circus Las Vegas announced that it will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its Adventuredome amusement park next month.

According to a media release, the five-acre Las Vegas Strip amusement park welcomed its first guests on Aug. 23, 1993, and has since welcomed more than a million visitors a year. Over the last three decades, the park has continuously evolved with new rides, games and entertainment offerings.

Today, the Adventuredome—encapsulated within a pink glass dome—offers games and rides for all ages, including the Canyon Blaster, El Loco rollercoasters, NebulaZ, Sand Pirate, Inverter, Twistin Tea Cups, Go Karts, a rock-climbing wall, arcade, carnival-style games, virtual reality games and an 18-hole miniature golf course, among others. Circus Circus said over 300 teammates are responsible for bringing the fun every day to the Adventuredome, from clowns to circus performers, to those who work across all the entertainment, operations, merchandise, and concessions across the property.

In celebration of the milestone anniversary and the summer season, Circus Circus is offering lower prices across all its entertainment offerings through Labor Day.

“The last 30 years have showcased the importance of having family-friendly and exhilarating entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip,” said Shana Gerety, Senior Vice President of Operations, Circus Circus. “Adventuredome has become a cross-generational experience for so many, where guests experienced it as kids and are now experiencing it with their kids, or even grandkids. It’s not often that nostalgia of this caliber can be experienced, and we’re honored to be able to provide people with these lifelong memories.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The York Fire is currently at 70,000 acres and 0% containment.
York Fire crosses state line from California into Nevada
(MGN)
Clark County Education Association holds emergency meeting as contract negotiations continue with CCSD
An over-21 mini-golf entertainment venue called "Swingers" is coming to Mandalay Bay in 2024
‘Swingers’ adult mini-golf entertainment experience coming to Las Vegas Strip resort
Motorcycle lane-splitting is illegal in Nevada
Police explain why motorcycle lane splitting is illegal in Nevada
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas woman missing for over a week has been found

Latest News

Body of suspected drowned swimmer recovered at Lake Mead
Body of suspected drowned swimmer recovered at Lake Mead over the weekend
Wordly is an AI-powered translation tool
City of North Las Vegas to launch AI-powered translator at City Council meeting
Classroom
Make sure your kids are registered for school ahead of CCSD’s first day
Guest wins $203K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest wins $203K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip