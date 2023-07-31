Circus Circus Adventuredome to celebrate 30th anniversary

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circus Circus Las Vegas announced that it will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its Adventuredome amusement park next month.

According to a media release, the five-acre Las Vegas Strip amusement park welcomed its first guests on Aug. 23, 1993, and has since welcomed more than a million visitors a year. Over the last three decades, the park has continuously evolved with new rides, games and entertainment offerings.

Today, the Adventuredome—encapsulated within a pink glass dome—offers games and rides for all ages, including the Canyon Blaster, El Loco rollercoasters, NebulaZ, Sand Pirate, Inverter, Twistin Tea Cups, Go Karts, a rock-climbing wall, arcade, carnival-style games, virtual reality games and an 18-hole miniature golf course, among others. Circus Circus said over 300 teammates are responsible for bringing the fun every day to the Adventuredome, from clowns to circus performers, to those who work across all the entertainment, operations, merchandise, and concessions across the property.

In celebration of the milestone anniversary and the summer season, Circus Circus is offering lower prices across all its entertainment offerings through Labor Day.

“The last 30 years have showcased the importance of having family-friendly and exhilarating entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip,” said Shana Gerety, Senior Vice President of Operations, Circus Circus. “Adventuredome has become a cross-generational experience for so many, where guests experienced it as kids and are now experiencing it with their kids, or even grandkids. It’s not often that nostalgia of this caliber can be experienced, and we’re honored to be able to provide people with these lifelong memories.”

