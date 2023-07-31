Bojangles expanding to Las Vegas with opening of 20 restaurants

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fast-food chicken eatery Bojangles on Monday announced that it is expanding to Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Bojangles has signed a multi-unit development agreement to bring 20 new restaurants to Las Vegas. As part of the expansion, the company also noted that it will open additional restaurants within 10 TravelCenters of America franchise locations across Western markets.

Founded in 1977 with a single location in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bojangles says it specializes in “craveable Southern food made by hand from real recipes.”

Known for its chicken, biscuits and tea, Bojangles says the company currently has approximately 800 company owned and franchised restaurants.

“To further expand our QSR portfolio, we were in search of a rapidly growing brand with distinct differentiators from other concepts. It was clear Bojangles was the brand we needed,” said Jeanette Davis. “Las Vegas has a diverse and vibrant community that appreciates bold and distinctive flavors. Bojangles perfectly fits into the city’s culinary landscape and provides a delicious alternative for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We can’t wait to introduce Las Vegas to the joy and flavor that Bojangles brings, and we look forward to having the brand become an integral part of the community.”

The news of Bojangles expanding to Las Vegas follows a similar announcement made recently by fast-food favorite, Whataburger, which announced it would debut a 24/7 location on the Strip.

