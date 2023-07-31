Bojangles expanding to Las Vegas with opening of 20 restaurants

Bojangles announces expansion to Las Vegas with 20 new restaurants
Bojangles announces expansion to Las Vegas with 20 new restaurants(Bojangles)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fast-food chicken eatery Bojangles on Monday announced that it is expanding to Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Bojangles has signed a multi-unit development agreement to bring 20 new restaurants to Las Vegas. As part of the expansion, the company also noted that it will open additional restaurants within 10 TravelCenters of America franchise locations across Western markets.

Founded in 1977 with a single location in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bojangles says it specializes in “craveable Southern food made by hand from real recipes.”

Known for its chicken, biscuits and tea, Bojangles says the company currently has approximately 800 company owned and franchised restaurants.

“To further expand our QSR portfolio, we were in search of a rapidly growing brand with distinct differentiators from other concepts. It was clear Bojangles was the brand we needed,” said Jeanette Davis. “Las Vegas has a diverse and vibrant community that appreciates bold and distinctive flavors. Bojangles perfectly fits into the city’s culinary landscape and provides a delicious alternative for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We can’t wait to introduce Las Vegas to the joy and flavor that Bojangles brings, and we look forward to having the brand become an integral part of the community.”

The news of Bojangles expanding to Las Vegas follows a similar announcement made recently by fast-food favorite, Whataburger, which announced it would debut a 24/7 location on the Strip.

Whataburger coming to Las Vegas with 24/7 Strip location

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The York Fire is currently at 70,000 acres and 0% containment.
York Fire crosses state line from California into Nevada
(MGN)
Clark County Education Association holds emergency meeting as contract negotiations continue with CCSD
An over-21 mini-golf entertainment venue called "Swingers" is coming to Mandalay Bay in 2024
‘Swingers’ adult mini-golf entertainment experience coming to Las Vegas Strip resort
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police searching for woman last seen over a week ago
Motorcycle lane-splitting is illegal in Nevada
Police explain why motorcycle lane splitting is illegal in Nevada

Latest News

In this photo provided by the National Park Service Mojave National Preserve, the York fire...
Officials say York Fire started on private land within Mojave National Preserve; Smoke seen in Las Vegas Valley
Tourists brave Las Vegas heat
Las Vegas closing in on record for its hottest July ever
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle Monday morning
This photo provided by the National Park Service Mojave National Preserve shows a tanker making...
Erratic winds challenge firefighters battling 2 major California blazes