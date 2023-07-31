Body of suspected drowned swimmer recovered at Lake Mead over the weekend

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:47 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The body of a suspected drowned swimmer was recovered at Lake Mead over the weekend, according to the National Park Service.

In an email Monday afternoon, Lake Mead officials told FOX5 that the body of the deceased person was recovered on Sunday.

Authorities said the body is believed to be that of a missing and presumed drowned swimmer, which was reported at Crawdad Cove on Saturday.

The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday afternoon identified the individual as Kristopher Ross, 42, of Henderson, Nevada. According to the coroner’s office, the cause of death was determined to be drowning and the manner of death was accident.

