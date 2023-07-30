Forecast Outlook-7/30/23

Wet Weather Moving In For The Next Few Days
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Widespread shower and thunderstorm activity is forecast to move into the Las Vegas Valley the next few days.

This latest round of monsoonal moisture dumped some 3 inches of rain near South Peacock in Central Mohave County Saturday and the computer models show that moisture working toward NW Mohave County Sunday and into Monday.

We have rain and thunderstorm chances in the forecast possibly beginning as early as this afternoon with chances increasing to 40 and 50% for Monday and Tuesday.

With the forecast rain we will see cooler temperatures as out highs will drop from 110 Sunday to 100 by Tuesday.

Wednesday we still have rain chances but they will begin to die down as a ridge starts to build back in.

With that ridge temperatures will move back above seasonal by next Sunday.

The UV Index for Sunday is 10 or very high.

