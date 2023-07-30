Forecast Outlook-7/30/23

Haze, Smoke & T-Storms Ahead
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:47 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The York Fire, just over the California stateline has crossed into Nevada.

With 70,000 acres burning that’s a major reason we are smelling smoke and seeing some haze in the valley Sunday afternoon.

Changing focus , we have monsoonal moisture, allot of it headed our way.

While most of the heavier bands are forecast to stay away from us we still could experience heavy rain and flash flooding the next few days.

It starts Sunday night, continues into Monday with the heaviest bands over us by Tuesday.

The potential active weather will also help cool our daytime highs for the first half of the week.

Starting Wednesday we should begin to see drier conditions and thus the start of warming temperatures once again.

For the remainder of the week expect temperatures to climb to about 107 degrees by next weekend.

With the York Fire and haze expect air quality to be moderate and possibly worsen this week.

The UV Index for Monday is 10 or very high

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Clark County Education Association holds emergency meeting as contract negotiations continue with CCSD
Emma Kusak
18-year-old woman accused of killing man in Las Vegas hotel room
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police searching for woman last seen over a week ago
George Bone
Las Vegas police: Suspect lived with dead woman for 2 months before she was discovered
Motorcycle lane-splitting is illegal in Nevada
Police explain why motorcycle lane splitting is illegal in Nevada

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-7/30/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-7/29/23
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Friday, July 28 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Weekend Weather Outlook- July 29th & 30th, 2023