Forecast Outlook-7/30/23

The York Fire, just over the California stateline has crossed into Nevada.

With 70,000 acres burning that’s a major reason we are smelling smoke and seeing some haze in the valley Sunday afternoon.

Changing focus , we have monsoonal moisture, allot of it headed our way.

While most of the heavier bands are forecast to stay away from us we still could experience heavy rain and flash flooding the next few days.

It starts Sunday night, continues into Monday with the heaviest bands over us by Tuesday.

The potential active weather will also help cool our daytime highs for the first half of the week.

Starting Wednesday we should begin to see drier conditions and thus the start of warming temperatures once again.

For the remainder of the week expect temperatures to climb to about 107 degrees by next weekend.

With the York Fire and haze expect air quality to be moderate and possibly worsen this week.

The UV Index for Monday is 10 or very high

