Doctors concerned brain-eating amoeba infection could increase due to warmer water temperatures

Brain-eating amoebas are extremely dangerous but very avoidable if you take appropriate...
Brain-eating amoebas are extremely dangerous but very avoidable if you take appropriate precautions.(Source: CDC)
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:20 PM PDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While very rare, some scientists predict brain-eating amoeba cases could grow since we’ve had record heat and water temperatures are increasing.

They can enter the body through the nose and travel to the brain, resulting in an infection. While cases are limited over the years, there have been multiple right here in Arizona at Lake Pleasant and Lake Mead.

Most recently in Nevada, a child died because of the disease. Brain-eating amoeba is a microscopic parasite found in warm, fresh bodies of water like hot springs or lakes. You can’t get it by accidentally swallowing the water or through a cut. The only way to get infected is by getting it far up your nose through diving or cannonballing into a lake.

Though infection is rare, the disease has a 97% fatality rate since symptoms are common at first. Only when the disease is late-stage does it progress to more severe illness like hallucinations and seizures that it’s usually diagnosed. Usually, by that point, it’s too late to treat the disease effectively. There are only about 10 cases per year. But experts say because the amoebas live in warm, fresh bodies of water, they expect to see that number increase with rising temperatures.

“This is definitely a concern, as are a lot of other infectious diseases. We are probably going to see a change in trends because of the climate changing and the temperatures rising. So there is a lot of concern in the infectious disease community about a lot of different infections, including amoebic infections becoming more common as the climate is warming,” said Dr. Wassim Ballan, an infectious disease specialist at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

He also says if you notice your child feeling unwell after a day of swimming, getting them checked out is the right choice. Early symptoms usually start five days after infection. They include sudden fever, headache, and stiff neck. Because the amoebas can only be deadly by entering through the nose, doctors recommend you not jump or dive into the water and instead hold your nose or wear nose clips. Or better yet, keep your head above water.

Digging in shallow water is also not advised since it stirs up the sediment where they live. It’s important to note there haven’t been any recent cases at Saguaro Lake. Since they started tracking the disease in 1962, there have been only 160 reported cases, so it’s infrequent. Still, Dr. Ballan says it isn’t worth the risk when prevention is so easy.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The York Fire is currently at 70,000 acres and 0% containment.
York Fire crosses state line from California into Nevada
(MGN)
Clark County Education Association holds emergency meeting as contract negotiations continue with CCSD
An over-21 mini-golf entertainment venue called "Swingers" is coming to Mandalay Bay in 2024
‘Swingers’ adult mini-golf entertainment experience coming to Las Vegas Strip resort
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police searching for woman last seen over a week ago
Motorcycle lane-splitting is illegal in Nevada
Police explain why motorcycle lane splitting is illegal in Nevada

Latest News

Brain-eating amoeba kills Nevada 2-year-old boy
Doctor explains Nevada two-year-old child’s death from brain-eating amoeba as family mourns
Generic graphic
Las Vegas doctor, wife charged in COVID-19 fraud scheme
Red light therapy is a non-invasive beauty treatment that involves using low-level red-light...
Red light therapy at Life Time can help rejuvenate your skin
Las Vegas toddler stung by scorpion returns home after weeklong ICU stay
New journeys await for high school graduates
After facing pandemic challenges for 3+ years, CCSD’s Class of 2023 graduates next week