Las Vegas police searching for woman last seen over a week ago

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are asking for assistance as they look for a missing woman.

According to LVMPD, Cara Jacobs, 31, was last seen on July 21 at approximately 12:38 a.m. near the 1500 block of Sunrise View Dr. Police said she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Metro asked all hospitals to check their registries and to notify the department immediately if she is located. Anyone with information regarding Jacobs or her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

