Gov. Lombardo proposes allocation of funds to Opportunity Scholarships

Governor Joe Lombardo
Governor Joe Lombardo(Dan Pyke)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:20 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the start of school in Clark County just ten days away, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo announced a proposal to allocate funds toward maintaining Opportunity Scholarships.

“I have been fighting for these children since I took office,” said Gov. Lombardo. “The Democrats in the Legislature refused to fund these scholarships, and the result is that unless we take action now, these children will be forced out of their schools for the upcoming school year. It’s unacceptable to me to let that happen.”

Las Vegas-area students unsure what school they will attend due to changes in Opportunity Scholarship funding

According to a media release, The Governor’s Finance Office submitted a 15-day, expeditious work program to the Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee to approve or reject, which would allow children on Opportunity Scholarships to remain in their schools by utilizing unallocated COVID relief funds to provide scholarship funding that Legislative Democrats refused to provide during the session.

“Utilizing these funds in this way is fully compliant with the final federal rules and is consistent with how these funds were allocated under the prior administration,” said Amy Stephenson, the Director of the Governor’s Finance Office.

Under the State Budget Act, when the Governor requests the submission of the 15-day, expedited work program, the Interim Finance Committee has 15 days to take action or it is deemed approved.

