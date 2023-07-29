Fridge full of rotting food dumped in desert near homes, neighbors say illegal dumping is constant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors in Henderson near Horizon Ridge are upset with constant illegal dumping in open desert near their homes. Someone dumped a full fridge a week and a half ago. The smell of rotting food wafted into the nearby neighborhood. Neighbors are taking on the problem saying illegal dumping has been going on for years but recently been getting worse.

Melissa Trasatti often picks up trash near her home at the top of Horizon Ridge. Trasatti met FOX5 at the end of Horizon Ridge where it turns into open land.

“This area specifically is where BLM begins, a lot of people use for walking, biking, jogging,” Trasatti described. Trasatti can’t understand why some people use it as their personal dump.

“This has been going on nonstop, it is a very selfish, disgusting thing to do,” Trasatti added. Last week, Trasatti spotted an item too big for her to pick up.

“We had a huge refrigerator with a door partially on it still stock full of rotted food,” Trasatti recounted. Someone, it is not clear who, did remove it but yogurt cups and fruit cups that were inside remain. One had turned brown sitting in triple digit heat day after day.

“Any day you can wake up and come out here and you don’t know what you are going to find. Construction materials, landscape items, household furnishings, appliances. We don’t want to allow theses eyesores to stay,” Trasatti contended. Trasatti and neighbors have made plenty of calls trying to get larger items removed. They’ve also come together to do so.

“We do take it upon ourselves to load up our trucks, load up our trailers, and dispose of these items legally which is going to our dump the transfer station at Republic Services,” Trasatti reported.

While neighbors continue to remove trash on their own, they know the problem is bigger than they can handle. They say if you spot illegal dumping, even if you are not sure who the land is managed by, it cannot hurt to try to report it.

FOX5 did share neighbors’ concerns with the Bureau of Land Management. A BLM spokesperson told FOX5 they are looking into the dumping at the site where the fridge was left and would get back to us. BLM added illegal dumping on public lands in the Southern Nevada District is a “significant challenge.”

