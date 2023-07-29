Forecast Outlook-7/29/23

No break from the heat over the weekend but a double digit high temperature is in our forecast.

While we don’t have an excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas area there is on in place for Saturday for the Lower Colorado River Valley until 8 PM Saturday as temperatures surge to around 116 degrees at Lake Mead and 117 degrees at Laughlin.

Lots of sunshine and windy conditions are forecast this weekend while a surge of moisture is working its way north from the Sonora area.

That moisture will raise the humidity level for us to start the work week and bring us elevated rain chances.’

In fact monsoon showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

The rain if it happens will also suppress our heat with our forecast high Tuesday being 99 degrees.

While we don’t anticipate allot of rain what we could experience with this moisture surge at least in the Las Vegas area will be wind and outflow winds early in the week.

Monday and Tuesday look to produce the best chances.

By Wednesday the atmosphere starts to return to drier conditions with temperatures ticking back up to around 107 degrees by Friday.

The UV Index for Saturday is 10 or very high.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.