Fontainebleau exec: fire is part of “long, crazy story” on the 16-year path to opening

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Fontainebleau executive told state officials that the dramatically visual rooftop fire is part of the “long, crazy story” along on the 16-year path to finally opening on the Las Vegas Strip.

Leaders gave updates on the property to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, who said the December opening date is still on schedule.

“I’d been getting calls from hundreds of people: ‘your building is on fire.’ “This is a long crazy story in it of itself. From the time we started it, buying it back, and finishing it,” said Jeffrey Soffer, chairman and CEO.

The CEO said last weekend’s fire did not have an official cause, but led to no major damage; in the Las Vegas heat, some materials sitting on the roof caught fire, and chemicals in materials possibly led to combustion.

A Gaming Control Board official called the Fontainebleau saga a “beacon of hope.”

“It’s been sitting there many years as an eyesore. Not by choice. It’s always better the second time around,” Soffer said.

In the 150,000 square foot casino, there will be three main casino floors, 1,300 slot machines, 128 table games, and 6 private salons. The property will also feature a 2,300 square foot poolside gaming experience.

Gaming officials asked what will be done to mitigate the worker shortage experienced by properties across the Valley. A total of 7,100 people will be hired by September or October, officials said; there are hopes that benefits from a privately-owned company will help lure workers.

The property’s 550,000 square feet of meeting space will be the second-largest in the market, with access to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Hotel officials told the Board that operations will be compliant prior to the official opening date.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.