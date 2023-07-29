‘Dropicana’ project to impact I-15 next week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The ongoing “Dropicana” project will bring some traffic restrictions to I-15 and surrounding roads next week.

According to a media release, the I-15/Tropicana interchange reconstruction project will require multiple lane closures. Next week, they include the following:

Sunday, July 30

I-15 southbound, Flamingo to Tropicana, two lanes open from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-15 northbound, Warm Springs to I-215, two lanes open from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monday, July 31

I-15 southbound, Flamingo to Tropicana, two lanes open from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-15 northbound, Warm Springs to I-215, two lanes open from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tuesday, August 1

I-15 northbound, Sunset to Hacienda, two lanes open, 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Wednesday, August 2

I-15 northbound, full closure , Russell to Flamingo, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-15 southbound, Sunset to Hacienda, four lanes open, 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Thursday, August 3

I-15 northbound, full closure , Russell to Flamingo, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-15 southbound, Russell to Warm Springs, two lanes open, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The project also provided additional information about the impact on lane restrictions and local roadways:

The major construction project that was years in the making is set to replace a nearly 60-year-old bridge, overpasses and ramps near Tropicana Avenue.

