‘Dropicana’ project to impact I-15 next week

Major 'Dropicana' construction project
Major ‘Dropicana’ construction project(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The ongoing “Dropicana” project will bring some traffic restrictions to I-15 and surrounding roads next week.

According to a media release, the I-15/Tropicana interchange reconstruction project will require multiple lane closures. Next week, they include the following:

Sunday, July 30

  • I-15 southbound, Flamingo to Tropicana, two lanes open from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • I-15 northbound, Warm Springs to I-215, two lanes open from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monday, July 31

  • I-15 southbound, Flamingo to Tropicana, two lanes open from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • I-15 northbound, Warm Springs to I-215, two lanes open from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tuesday, August 1

  • I-15 northbound, Sunset to Hacienda, two lanes open, 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Wednesday, August 2

  • I-15 northbound, full closure, Russell to Flamingo, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • I-15 southbound, Sunset to Hacienda, four lanes open, 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Thursday, August 3

  • I-15 northbound, full closure, Russell to Flamingo, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • I-15 southbound, Russell to Warm Springs, two lanes open, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The project also provided additional information about the impact on lane restrictions and local roadways:

Upcoming lane restrictions in Las Vegas
Upcoming lane restrictions in Las Vegas(FOX5)
Local roadways that will be affected by the Las Vegas "Dropicana" project
Local roadways that will be affected by the Las Vegas "Dropicana" project(FOX5)

The major construction project that was years in the making is set to replace a nearly 60-year-old bridge, overpasses and ramps near Tropicana Avenue.

