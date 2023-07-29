‘Dropicana’ project to impact I-15 next week
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The ongoing “Dropicana” project will bring some traffic restrictions to I-15 and surrounding roads next week.
According to a media release, the I-15/Tropicana interchange reconstruction project will require multiple lane closures. Next week, they include the following:
Sunday, July 30
- I-15 southbound, Flamingo to Tropicana, two lanes open from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-15 northbound, Warm Springs to I-215, two lanes open from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Monday, July 31
- I-15 southbound, Flamingo to Tropicana, two lanes open from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-15 northbound, Warm Springs to I-215, two lanes open from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Tuesday, August 1
- I-15 northbound, Sunset to Hacienda, two lanes open, 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Wednesday, August 2
- I-15 northbound, full closure, Russell to Flamingo, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-15 southbound, Sunset to Hacienda, four lanes open, 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Thursday, August 3
- I-15 northbound, full closure, Russell to Flamingo, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-15 southbound, Russell to Warm Springs, two lanes open, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The project also provided additional information about the impact on lane restrictions and local roadways:
The major construction project that was years in the making is set to replace a nearly 60-year-old bridge, overpasses and ramps near Tropicana Avenue.
