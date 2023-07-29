Clark County plans to fix streetlights along Boulder Hwy.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several street lights along Boulder Highway have been out for months, according to nearby residents.

“The entire southbound side of Boulder Highway between Indios and Flamingo – they’ve been out since January,” a man who lives nearby the intersection of the highway and Flamingo Road told FOX5 on the condition of anonymity. “Then February rolls around and then on the northbound side, the first seven out of eight street lights were out.”

The man reached out to FOX5 after he says he tried to reach Clark County about the issue, citing safety as his main concern.

“It’s as black as the dark side of the moon out here sometimes,” he lamented. “It gets kind of perilous just driving around, (especially) for the pedestrians. And there’s a lot of pedestrians in this area with all the apartments and whatnot.”

He says that after reaching out in March and April, he grew frustrated that no one with the county was taking action. After he alerted FOX5 to his efforts, we asked the county about the issue. The county issued a response:

“Our Public Works folks looked into this and the outage is due to failed electrical connections in an NV Energy meter installed one a light pole in the area. We are working on replacing the box and related circuits. We hope to have the installation complete next week. Thanks for bringing this to our attention.”

The City of Henderson is planning to make upgrades to Boulder Highway in its jurisdiction, including the addition of street lights. It’s part of a larger effort to revitalize the main thoroughfare. The city says the timeline for that project begins in 2024 and should be finished by 2026.

