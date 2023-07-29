Clark County Education Association holds emergency meeting as contract negotiations continue with CCSD
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Education Association held an emergency member meeting Saturday morning as negotiations continue between the union and Clark Couty School District.
A press conference took place following the meeting.
The first day of school is fast approaching. Students return to class August 7.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.