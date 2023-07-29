Clark County Education Association holds emergency meeting as contract negotiations continue with CCSD

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Education Association held an emergency member meeting Saturday morning as negotiations continue between the union and Clark Couty School District.

A press conference took place following the meeting.

The first day of school is fast approaching. Students return to class August 7.

CCEA frustrated as CCSD settles contract with administrators, but not teachers

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

