Woman who died during Valley of Fire hike remembered for adventurous, selfless spirit

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 34-year-old Jessica Rosalie Rhodes was one of two women found dead in Valley of Fire State Park after going missing from a hiking trip Saturday, when the temperature in the park reached a high of 113 degrees.

“It could’ve happened to any of us. Doesn’t matter how good of shape you’re in, how prepared you are,” said Julie Johnston, Rhodes’ friend and owner of Camp Rhino, where Jessica regularly exercised. “And nobody really knows what actually happened, but nobody could’ve been in better shape or more prepared to do something like that.”

“Jessica was an outgoing child. She liked sports,” said the victim’s mother, Josephine Rhodes. “She just loved life. So when she went on the trail there, that’s what she liked to do.”

Rhodes and 29-year-old Diana Matienzo Rivera were found separated, one on the trails and the other in a canyon.

Jessica’s mother believes she was trying to help her friend. “They were trying to get back, but they just didn’t make it, and she didn’t want to leave her friend down there, so she tried to help her friend,” she said, “and that’s just the type of child she is.”

Rhodes was known for her strength, smile, and selflessness.

“Jessica as a child, everybody going to tell you, was always smiling. I don’t care what it is, she was always smiling,” said Rhodes’ mother.

She was a certified nursing assistant at Summerlin Hospital, in school to become a nurse, and a fitness enthusiast, competing and winning often.

She even won a medal for her work as a first responder during COVID.

“Taking care of people, that’s what she loved to do,” said her sister, Hannah Ariolae. “Her patients and stuff, she’d go above and beyond for them.”

Rhodes’ four siblings, mother, and her fitness family in Las Vegas are now remembering her for her adventurous spirit, and they want to encourage others to embrace the joys of life like Jessica did.

Camp Rhino on Eastern and Warm Springs, where Jessica worked out almost every day, is holding a fundraiser this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. to raise money for funeral expenses.

Donations are also being collected through GoFundMe.

