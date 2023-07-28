Weekend Weather Outlook- July 29th & 30th, 2023

Hot weather continues this weekend with a forecast high of 112° on Saturday and 110° on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The best chance of seeing some pop-up showers and thunderstorms over the weekend will be for the mountains along with areas south and east of the Las Vegas Valley. Neighborhoods like Boulder City and around Southern Clark County will have the best chance for some isolated storms. One thing we’ll be watching is the potential for some gusty outflow wind coming from the thunderstorms on Sunday. Wind gusts topping 40 mph are possible later Sunday afternoon and evening.

More significant monsoon moisture pushes into Southern Nevada early next week. This will bring higher thunderstorm chances with temperatures falling into the lower 100s and upper 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy downpours may bring localized flash flooding around Southern Nevada. Along with the heavy rain, lightning and gusty wind will be possible around any storms that form.

Thunderstorm chances simmer down Thursday and Friday next week.

