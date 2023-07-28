Weekend Weather Outlook- July 29th & 30th, 2023

Hot & Breezy Weekend With Slight Thunderstorm Chances
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:48 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hot weather continues this weekend with a forecast high of 112° on Saturday and 110° on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The best chance of seeing some pop-up showers and thunderstorms over the weekend will be for the mountains along with areas south and east of the Las Vegas Valley. Neighborhoods like Boulder City and around Southern Clark County will have the best chance for some isolated storms. One thing we’ll be watching is the potential for some gusty outflow wind coming from the thunderstorms on Sunday. Wind gusts topping 40 mph are possible later Sunday afternoon and evening.

More significant monsoon moisture pushes into Southern Nevada early next week. This will bring higher thunderstorm chances with temperatures falling into the lower 100s and upper 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy downpours may bring localized flash flooding around Southern Nevada. Along with the heavy rain, lightning and gusty wind will be possible around any storms that form.

Thunderstorm chances simmer down Thursday and Friday next week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
George Bone
Las Vegas police arrest man accused of killing roommate
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Suspect in custody following ‘suspicious death’ in west Las Vegas Valley
Emma Kusak
18-year-old woman accused of killing man in Las Vegas hotel room
Zaon Collins
Ex-UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins sentenced for felony reckless driving

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 07/28/23
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Thursday, July 27 weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 07/28/23
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Wednesday, July 26 weather update