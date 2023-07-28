United adds flight for UNLV-Michigan football game

A United Airlines flight
A United Airlines flight(Hawaii News Now)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:34 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - United Airlines announced that it is adding 127 nonstop flights this fall to help fans attend an assortment of college football games across the nation.

One of those new flights will originate out of Harry Reid International Airport: a nonstop from Las Vegas to Detroit for the UNLV-Michigan game in Ann Arbor. According to a United media release, the new flight is on Sept. 9.

“We’re committed to providing a best-in-class travel experience for our customers, whether they’re traveling around the globe, or flying to see their favorite college football team play,” said Patrick Quayle, United Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances. “We’re pleased to deliver a schedule this season that makes it easy for fans to come together and support their teams on the road.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
George Bone
Las Vegas police arrest man accused of killing roommate
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Suspect in custody following ‘suspicious death’ in west Las Vegas Valley
Zaon Collins
Ex-UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins sentenced for felony reckless driving
Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say

Latest News

LVMPD wants you to beware of a phone scam
Las Vegas police warn of scam involving callers imitating department
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: Dog left outside dies in extreme heat after owner fell asleep
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Paving to resume on I-15 near Mesquite
La Bonita market on Desert Inn, Eastern set to reopen after awning collapse nearly 2 years ago
La Bonita market on Desert Inn, Eastern set to reopen after awning collapse nearly 2 years ago