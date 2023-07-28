United adds flight for UNLV-Michigan football game

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - United Airlines announced that it is adding 127 nonstop flights this fall to help fans attend an assortment of college football games across the nation.

One of those new flights will originate out of Harry Reid International Airport: a nonstop from Las Vegas to Detroit for the UNLV-Michigan game in Ann Arbor. According to a United media release, the new flight is on Sept. 9.

“We’re committed to providing a best-in-class travel experience for our customers, whether they’re traveling around the globe, or flying to see their favorite college football team play,” said Patrick Quayle, United Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances. “We’re pleased to deliver a schedule this season that makes it easy for fans to come together and support their teams on the road.”

