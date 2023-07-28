‘Swingers’ adult mini-golf entertainment experience coming to Las Vegas Strip resort
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A twist on mini-golf designed for those 21 and over is coming to the Las Vegas Strip.
Parent company Competitive Socialising announced that it intends to bring a flagship location of Swingers to Mandalay Bay with a scheduled opening in 2024. According to a media release, the Swingers founders opened their original 7,000-square-foot pop-up location in East London to test the concept a decade ago.
Swingers said “crazy golf is a British spin on the classic game of mini golf, reinvented for a 21-and-over audience with the addition of craft cocktails served by caddies on the courses, delicious street food, a theatrical setting, and DJs to bring customers the ultimate experience.”
Competitive Socialising recently raised $52 million for international expansion. Another Swingers location is set to open in Dubai in Spring, 2024.
