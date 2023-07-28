‘Swingers’ adult mini-golf entertainment experience coming to Las Vegas Strip resort

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A twist on mini-golf designed for those 21 and over is coming to the Las Vegas Strip.

Parent company Competitive Socialising announced that it intends to bring a flagship location of Swingers to Mandalay Bay with a scheduled opening in 2024. According to a media release, the Swingers founders opened their original 7,000-square-foot pop-up location in East London to test the concept a decade ago.

Swingers Las Vegas will comprise 40,000 square feet of space and consist of five crazy golf courses over three bold and signature designed floors. The flagship venue will take the trademark Swingers English countryside theme to a whole new scale with the introduction of its immersive and theatrical English ‘country house’ concept.

Swingers said “crazy golf is a British spin on the classic game of mini golf, reinvented for a 21-and-over audience with the addition of craft cocktails served by caddies on the courses, delicious street food, a theatrical setting, and DJs to bring customers the ultimate experience.”

Competitive Socialising recently raised $52 million for international expansion. Another Swingers location is set to open in Dubai in Spring, 2024.

