San Mateo, Nye County authorities arrest man who allegedly posted stabbing on Facebook

Nye County Sheriff's Office logo
Nye County Sheriff's Office logo(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:45 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Pacifica man has been arrested for murder after allegedly filming himself stabbing someone then posting the video on Facebook, according to authorities.

Mark Mechikoff, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday in San Jose.

According to the San Mateo Police and Nye County Sheriff’s Office, they received word from a witness who said they witnessed a stabbing on Facebook and provided the name of the person who posted the video.

Authorities were able to track down the suspect to the 200 block of 37th Avenue which was a large apartment complex and began to search for the victim and suspect.

After almost three hours of searching, officers established a possible connection and located the deceased in an apartment nearby.

Mechikoff was not on the scene, but his identity had been learned. Within two hours of locating the victim, he was in custody.

Investigators were able to track the suspect’s whereabouts and located him in San Jose, where he was arrested without incident.

Mechikoff had known the female victim, authorities said.

“While the motive for stabbing the victim is still under investigation, we do know Mechikoff mercilessly filmed the last moments of the victim’s life and posted the video to Facebook, then fled the area,” they said.

Anyone with information or security footage related to this homicide should contact Detective Sergeant Dave Manion at (650) 522-7660 or dmanion@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.

